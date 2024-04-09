Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have another swift turnaround to action when the face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anfield on Thursday (20.00 BST).

The Reds’ Premier League title hopes suffered a setback as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United last weekend. However, they must put that result behind them, having dominated the Old Trafford encounter but failed to take their chances.

Jurgen Klopp will have plenty of selection decisions when facing Atalanta, who are sixth in Serie A, with Liverpool facing Crystal Palace three days later. Ahead of the tie, here’s a look at some of the questions posed to the Reds boss.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson Becker could be back in parts of training this week but is unlikely to be match-ready. Caoimhin Kelleher will continue in goal, having deputised excellently in the past two months. The Republic of Ireland international had already been assigned Europa League duties before Alisson's injury.

It was somewhat of a surprise that Jarell Quansah started ahead of Ibrahima Konate in central defence at Old Trafford. Quansah may have made a crucial error but had a decent game otherwise and will learn from his mistake.

However, Konate is likely to come back into the XI and partner Virgil van Dijk. The France international’s minutes are seemingly being managed after his recent injury.

Andy Robertson had a decent game against United and Klopp may be hoping that the left-back can build some momentum for the season's finale after a three-month absence following a shoulder issue.

On the right-hand side, Conor Bradley could be handed a rest in the place of Joe Gomez. Trent Alexander-Arnold is due back in training this week but he's unlikely to be in the squad.

Midfield

There might not be a more underrated player in the squad than Harvey Elliott. The 21-year-old made another scintillating impact off the bench against Manchester United, winning the penalty for Mo Salah's equaliser.

Elliott had been a regular starter in the Europa League and deserves a return. He seems an obvious starter.

Curtis Jones has now made two appearances from the bench since returning from an ankle injury. The 23-year-old's pressing and efficiency on the ball are qualities that make him so impactful in Klopp's set-up. Getting him up to speed is important.

The Liverpool manager will have to decide on who operates in the No.6 role. Alexis Mac Allister deserves a rest having impressed once again at United. Wataru Endo wasn't at his best but has been in fine form over the past few months and was entitled to an off day.

Forwards

Salah did not operate at the peak of his powers against United but displayed composure to net the equaliser from the penalty spot. It appears that the Egypt international is still finding rhythm after returning from a hamstring issue so more minutes will help with that.

Cody Gakpo has four goals to his name in the Europa League and added more thrust off the bench at Old Trafford. A start for the Dutchman could be on the cards but he features as a striker or in a left-wing is the question that Klopp will be posed.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring against Erik ten Hag's side and featured for 90 minutes in the past two games so could be given some respite, which may mean Darwin Nunez continues to spearhead the attack. Diogo Jota might be back in team training but he’s another who will need time to build up fitness after being absent for almost two months.

Potential Liverpool team to face Atalanta