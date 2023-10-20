Liverpool have been brilliant at the start of the season losing just once across 11 games in all competitions.
Their summer business looks to be firing on all cylinders and there’s hope for a successful season off the back of resolving many squad issues.
However, with the January window not too far away, there are some players who could leave when the window opens for differing reasons.
Therefore, LiverpoolWorld has looked ahead at which players could depart.
1. Ben Doak - Could leave
Despite signing a new deal, Doak could be given a chance to flourish out on loan as the 17-year-old will only receive minutes here and there due to Mo Salah’s incredible availability. He is supremely talented and deserves minutes and Liverpool could cope without him for the second-half of the season.
2. Conor Bradley - Could leave
The young right-back was brought into the first-team squad to give back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold but he suffered a serious injury that will keep him out for at least another month. Klopp could allow him to leave on loan in January to build up his fitness and experience.
3. Stefan Bajcetic
With their midfield looking extremely strong, Bajcetic is down the pecking order and will struggle for any real game time. A loan move could give him regular football and it is possible as he is seen as a long-term project. Photo: Andrew Powell
4. Joel Matip - Could leave
Matip’s current deal expires in the summer and he may well run down his contract until then, but if Liverpool do want to recoup a small fee then January would be the time to do it. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images