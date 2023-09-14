Ibrahima Konate has been pictured in Liverpool training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League visit to Wolves.

The centre-back’s return is a timely one, with Virgil van Dijk suspended after having an extra game added to his ban following his red card at Newcastle United last month.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was pictured arriving at the AXA Training Centre but was not seen participating in group training, suggesting he may not be fully recovered from a hamstring injury which ruled out him out of international duty.

It means Joel Matip and Konate could line up in central defence for the Reds with Gomez deputising at right-back if Alexander-Arnold is unable to make the trip to Wolves.

Stefan Bajcetic was seen in training as he continues to work his way back to fitness but fellow midfielder Thiago appeared to be absent following a set-back in his recovery from injury.

New arrival Ryan Gravenberch was also pictured but South American quartet Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz were not in team training as they faced longer trips back from international duty.

Nunez was substituted at half-time of Uruguay’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying loss to Ecuador on Tuesday night. Explaining that decision, Uruguary boss Marcelo Bielsa said: “Darwin arrived with some muscular difficulties and this limited his actions, I thought it necessary to replace him because he worked too much trying to press and attack in the last game.”

