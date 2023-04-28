Liverpool principal owner John Henry was in the London Stadium stands to watch Tuesday night’s defeat of West Ham United.

It came as a shock to most that the Fenway Sports Group chief was present - but not to Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds boss confirmed at his post-match press conference that he’d already met with Henry on the eve of the game and held talks.

With that in mind, here’s what the pair might have discussed.

1. The West Ham game

Let's start with the obvious one, shall we? Considering the meeting took place on the eve of the West Ham game, it surely must have been discussed. Tactics, team selection and the rest, which subsequently reaped the rewards.

Indeed, Henry has proven a lucky charm for Liverpool this season. He's been at two games and both have been victories.

The triumph against West Ham might not have been as entertaining as 9-0 dismantling of Bournemouth in August. Yet it was more important as goals from Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip delivered three successive wins in the Premier League.

Liverpool battled from behind, which is a quality that has eluded them for much of the season. And with the Reds moving up to sixth in the table, the chances of qualifying for Europe next season have been bolstered - and there remains a glimmer of hope for a top-four finish.

2. Dissecting the season

After perhaps breaking the ice about West Ham, the natural trajectory might be to give a brief rundown of the season.

Klopp is the first to admit that Liverpool have underachieved throughout the 2022-23 campaign. While the German admitted he expected challenges after signing a new contract a year ago, perhaps he didn't predict the Reds to jettison as they have.

Liverpool have barely threatened to challenge for the Premier League title while defences of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively ground to a half at the fourth-round stage.

And in the Champions League, hopes of a seventh crown were comprehensively ended by Real Madrid yet again - only this time in the first knockout round.

Henry likely will have wanted details about what has gone wrong at Anfield on the pitch considering an unpecedented quadruple was almost yielded last term.

3. Transfer plans

The subject that so many fans obsess over. Heading into this summer, it is understandable.

Henry and FSG will know they need to spend money and give Klopp the tools required. The Liverpool boss has already admitted he'll be given funds to add to where he deems necessary. Midfield is the area of the squad where the most attention is required, with at least two likely to arrive.

Kopites have had several weeks now to accept that Jude Bellingham won't be moving to Anfield. But who the Reds swoop for instead remains a mystery. There certainly have been enough linked. From Mason Mount to Ryan Gravenberch, Mathues Nunes to Nicolo Barella and the rest, the list continues to be augmented with fresh names as the days go on.

The Reds will likely have two lists of targets who are deemed realistic in terms of whether Champions League qualification is achieved. Liverpool may not only be able to attract some players who want to feature in Europe's elite club competition but they'll be missing out on revenue in the tens of millions of pounds.

4. Sporting director search

Klopp was asked at a recent press conference about how the search for a new sporting director to replace Julian Ward was going. The Liverpool boss admitted he wasn't involved but from what he had heard, things were running smoothly.

Klopp then spoke about how it's imperative the Reds have someone in the key backroom role. It's been a model that has proven highly fruitful for Liverpool and have made countless shrewd signings that have resulted in envious glances. Klopp and Michael Edwards had an excellent rapport and helped prise the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker to Anfield.

Ward succeeded Edwards last summer and made a swift mark. Ward was heavily involved in the Luis Diaz deal despite Edwards still in his role, while Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo were signed under his tenure.

It would have come as a shock to Klopp and FSG when it emerged in November that Ward would spend just a year in the post. Liverpool understandably won't want to have rushed into an appointment. Due diligence will be thorough to ensure they're getting the right candidate and a seamless transition can take place.

5. Investment hunt

When it emerged that FSG had put Liverpool on the market last November, it proved big news. The Americans, for all of their criticism when it comes to spending money on new players, have transformed the Reds during their 13 years of ownership and it came as a shock.

Liverpool went from perpetual underachievers to re-establishing themselves as a European force. All the while, Anfield has underwent renovations to take the capacity up to 61,000 - costing almost £200 million - and the development of the AXA Training Centre came in at £50 million.