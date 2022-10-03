Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool have been going through their final preparations ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Rangers at Anfield.

The Reds had a session at the AXA Training Centre today and here are the key things that we spotted.

No Robertson

Growing up a Celtic fan, Andy Robertson will be desperate for Liverpool to get the better of Rangers.

However, the left-back looks like he’ll have to watch on from the stands.

Robertson has been sidelined by a knee injury and missed the previous two matches.

Although Jurgen Klopp admitted the Scotland captain was making good progress before Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Brighton, he will seemingly be sidelined for a little longer.

Kostas Tsimikas spoke to the media to preview the game, which suggests he’ll continue on the left-hand side of defence.

Jones still not ready

It seems as though the injury situation remains the same.

There was still no Curtis Jones back in training for Liverpool. He remains sidelined with a leg issue.

The treatment room is looking a lot better, although Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain absent.

Konate continues comeback

Ibrahima Konate returned to training last week.

However, the centre-back did not make the bench against Brighton. Having not played all season, Liverpool are seemingly being cautious.

Given the Reds’ defensive problems this season, Klopp will be hoping to be able to select Konate sooner rather than later.

The France international was a rock towards the end of last season and many predicted he’d become Virgil van Dijk’s regular partner this term.

It’ll be intriguing if Konate is handed a start against Rangers. You would suspect he will at least be among the substitutes.

Ramsay and Kelleher latest

In addition to Konate, Calvin Ramay and Caoimhin Kelleher also continue to work towards match fitness.

Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen in the summer but awaits his debut because of a back issue.

The plan for the right-back is to hand him minutes in the under-21s.

That’s what Kelleher did on Saturday. The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper was between the posts for a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the AXA Training Centre.

Youngsters involved

To complement the senior players, Stefan Bajcetic was unsurprisingly in the session.

The midfielder has been around the first team all season due to injuries.