Five things we learned from Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise as £34m man stars - gallery

Jurgen Klopp’s side secured another victory in the Europa League last night.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:06 BST

Liverpool earned a convincing 2-0 victory over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise last night to make two wins from two in the Europa League.

There was a first goal in Liverpool colours for summer signing Ryan Gravenberch who opened the scoring just before half-time after Anthony Moris had spilled Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot.

Diogo Jota added a late second to remove all doubt as the Portuguese forward grabbed his fourth goal of the season.

We saw plenty of changes as the likes of Harvey Elliot, Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Jarrel Quansah were all given opportunities once again and the Europa League is proving to be a great competition for allowing more opportunities for non-starters.

Klopp’s side sit top of their group with six points and French side Toulouse are currently second on four points after they beat LASK at home.

After what was a routine victory at Anfield, we look back at five things we learned from Liverpool’s win last night.

The £34m summer signing started his second game and shone with an all-action performance as well as recording his first goal. He is making a case to start in Curtis Jones’ absence in the league.

Quansah proved once again that he is a brilliant young talent by keeping another clean sheet with the first-team. Just 21, he looks calm and composed and looks a first-team squad player - the Europa League is giving him chances to develop and the experience will be invaluable.

Another industrious performance from the Japanese captain, he’s been the weakest signing of the four so far this season, but that’s no disrespect given how well the other three have started. Playing just 45 minutes, he was dribbled past once, made one tackle and completed 83% of his passes, definite room for improvement and it will be interesting to see if he starts against Brighton at the weekend.

Stat attack: Gravenberch has become the first player to either score or assist a goal in each of his first three starts for Liverpool in all competitions since Milan Baros in September 2002.

