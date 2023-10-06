3 . Wataru Endo is still settling in

Another industrious performance from the Japanese captain, he’s been the weakest signing of the four so far this season, but that’s no disrespect given how well the other three have started. Playing just 45 minutes, he was dribbled past once, made one tackle and completed 83% of his passes, definite room for improvement and it will be interesting to see if he starts against Brighton at the weekend.