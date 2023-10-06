Five things we learned from Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise as £34m man stars - gallery
Jurgen Klopp’s side secured another victory in the Europa League last night.
Liverpool earned a convincing 2-0 victory over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise last night to make two wins from two in the Europa League.
There was a first goal in Liverpool colours for summer signing Ryan Gravenberch who opened the scoring just before half-time after Anthony Moris had spilled Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot.
Diogo Jota added a late second to remove all doubt as the Portuguese forward grabbed his fourth goal of the season.
We saw plenty of changes as the likes of Harvey Elliot, Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Jarrel Quansah were all given opportunities once again and the Europa League is proving to be a great competition for allowing more opportunities for non-starters.
Klopp’s side sit top of their group with six points and French side Toulouse are currently second on four points after they beat LASK at home.
After what was a routine victory at Anfield, we look back at five things we learned from Liverpool’s win last night.