Jurgen Klopp’s side were pegged back late on the South Coast in their final game before the international break.

Liverpool endured a frustrating day at the Amex Stadium as they conceded two avoidable goals against Brighton over the weekend.

A double from Mohamed Salah gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead after half-time but they were pegged back by a Lewis Dunk goal.

An early mistake from Virgil van Dijk allowed Simon Adingra to pounce and give the home side the lead in the 20th minute, before Salah brought his side level just before half-time.

Six minutes later Salah put Liverpool ahead after Pascal Gross fouled Dominik Szoboszlai just as the Hungarian was poised to strike. On second look, the German international was certainly lucky to escape without a red card.

The Reds led until the 78th minute when Andy Robertson failed to intervene at the front post from a Solly March free-kick, as Dunk anticipated the cross and applied the easy finish from a few yards out.

While Klopp was openly angry about the decision to not send Gross off in his post-match interviews, his side still sit in fourth place after eight games - just three points off joint-leaders Arsenal and Tottenham as they head into the international break.

Following the game, we’ve decided to look at what the five key things we learned from the draw with Brighton were.

1 . Liverpool need to stop conceding first Liverpool conceded first once again and it’s becoming an awful trend that cannot continue. They’ve gone behind in seven games out of 11 games this season and they have gone onto win five, draw one and lost one across that period. Across an entire season, it is unlikely they will be able to keep overturning deficits meaning there has to be renewed focus in the early stages of games to ensure this run doesn’t continue.

2 . The Mac Allister experience needs to stop Alexis Mac Allister started as Liverpool’s deepest midfielder, but he struggled against Brighton. It is a position that Klopp has entrusted him in, but he is by no means a natural defensive midfielder. However, it works far better when Curtis Jones is playing.

3 . Salah remains Liverpool’s king At his current rate, Salah is on for one of his best ever seasons in a Liverpool shirt. So far it’s 10 goal contributions in 10 games and he’s showing no signs of slowing down so far. He was clinical with both goals and continues to be one of the league’s best.