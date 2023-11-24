Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fluminense boss Fernando Diniz has confirmed that Liverpool summer target Andre Trindade's departure is 'imminent'.

The Reds made a move for the midfielder in August following the surprise exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. However, Fluminense rebuffed Liverpol's proposal as they did not want to lose a key player in the middle of the Brazilian season - and were in pursuit of being crowned Copa Libertadores champions.

Flu indeed won their maiden South American title with a 2-1 victory over Boca Juniors last month. Andre has been given Fluminense's blessing to depart the club when the January window opens. However, Liverpool appear to have dropped out of the race and reports have suggested that Fulham are leading the way to sign the 22-year-old, while Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked.