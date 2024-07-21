Andre of Fluminense holds the trophy as the team becomes champions after winning the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 between Fluminense and Boca Juniors at Maracana Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fulham have reportedly made a bid for the former Liverpool transfer target.

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has insisted the club still have to agree on a deal to sell Andre Trindade.

The midfielder was a target for Liverpool last summer during the club’s search to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. However, Fluminense were not willing to sell Andre as they went in pursuit of Copa Libertadores glory. That decision proved fruitful with the Brazilian club crowned South American champions after a victory over Argentinian giants Boca Juniors at the Maracana.

The Reds did not reignite their interest in Andre during the January transfer window, however, after recruiting Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. And while it’s been suggested that Arne Slot could bolster his No.6 options in his first transfer window as Anfield head coach, Liverpool may have moved on.

It’s been Premier League rivals Fulham have shown the most interest in Andre. The Cottagers are aiming to replace Joao Palhinha, who joined Bayern Munich for a fee of £47 million. Reports earlier this month suggested the 23-year-old’s agent had flown to London to thrash out personal terms, which Bittencourt says is normal. But Flu reportedly want £25 million for Andre and they have issued Fulham a counter-offer to their original bid.

“There’s no negotiation. There’s a proposal that was made [by Fulham], Fluminense made a counter-proposal and there has been no response to it yet. It’s been about 10 days,” Bittencourt told Rádio Itatiaia (via Sport Witness).

“Fulham are the club that have been looking for André since last year, as well as Liverpool. In January they made a new bid. At the moment, what we have is a piece of paper from Fulham with a proposal, and a piece of paper from Fluminense with a counter-proposal. We don’t have an answer yet.

“I saw a recent report, published by an English journalist, that the player was already talking to the club. That’s normal, it’s part of the negotiation between player and club. If so, how much salary he would like to earn, etc. It’s a negotiation that Fluminense is not part of, between the player and the possible future club. The three parties have to come to an agreement.”