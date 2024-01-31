Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool addresses the media at a club press conference ahead of the Emirates FA Cup tie with Norwich City at AXA Training Centre on January 26, 2024 in Kirkby, England. The club and Jurgen Klopp announced earlier in the day that he was to leave the club at end of the current season bringing an end to his successful nine year spell at the club. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool would likely only receive compensation for Jurgen Klopp's departure if he was to take another job within the next year - and it probably exclude the Germany role.

That is the verdict of football finance expert Kieran Maguire, speaking on his podcast The Price of Football.

Last week, Klopp announced the bombshell news he'd be departing from the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season. The 54-year-old has spent the past eight years on Merseyside, guiding Liverpool to six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Klopp admitted he is 'running out of energy' after 24 years in management and will leave Liverpool despite having two years left on his current contract. He is unsure of what the future holds for him but ruled out managing another English club.

There is no doubt that Klopp would be coveted by top clubs in Europe if he wished to seek another challenge immediately, while he has long been linked with taking charge of the German national team.

Maguire - a lecturer at the University of Liverpool - revealed he spoke to a lawyer about the potential scenario Klopp makes an unlikely quick return to management. If it was at one of Liverpool's European rivals then they could seek a fee - but that is highly unlikely if he became Germany boss.

"It won't cost him anything," Maguire said. "I've worked in the city of Liverpool on and off for 40 years and he's achieved honourary Scouser status and that is bestowed on very few people indeed.

"By all accounts, he advised Fenway Sports Group in November it was his intention to leave at the end of the season. It had been a very closely guarded secret that was starting to leak, the club did the right thing.

"From our business point of view, I did contact one of our secret lawyers. I asked him with regards to what would the position be here and he said if Jurgen Klopp was going to take another job in England over the next two years then Liverpool would be seeking some sort of financial recompense. Klopp has said he'd never manage in England again.

"They have agreed to release him early and there will be some restrictive commence. Under normal circumstances, that would be gardening leave of no more than 12-18 months. But he might have some sort of carve-out clause in his contract that could mean: 'I'm Jurgen Klopp, I'm a proud German citizen, the opportunity to one day manage the national team' so there could be a specific clause that at the end of the Euros or perhaps in 12 months - I genuinely believe the guy wants to take a break - he might be able to join a national team slightly earlier than a return to club football if that's what he wants.