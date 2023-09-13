Mo Salah. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Mo Salah will not need to move to Saudi Arabia during his career for money - not that Liverpool fans didn't already know that.

But the Reds winger, who earns around £350,000 per week at Anfield after signing a club-record deal in the summer of 2022, has £20 million in the bank of one of his business ventures. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has run the rule over the recently-published accounts of Salah’s company Salah UK Commercial.

Jordan Henderson left Liverpool to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq in the summer transfer window. The Reds former captain denied he made the switch for money purposes amid reports suggesting he would earn around £700,000 per week - which he denied.

Salah was wanted by Al-Ittihad and the were reports he could earn £127 million per year. Maguire believes any suggestion that the winger, who has scored 188 goals for Liverpool, moving to Saudi for the necessity of cash would be ‘pushing it’. Speaking on his podcast The Price of Football, Maguire - a finance lecturer at the University of Liverpool - said: “We've just seen Jordan Henderson have what I can only describe as a car crash of an interview with The Athletic. I think it's fair to say Jordan Henderson has not come out of this particularly well in the same way the LIV golfers who were saying 'nothing to do with money'.

I've got Jordan Henderson's accounts on his company. He already has substantial amounts of money. For those Liverpool fans thinking does Mo Salah need the cash, if you go to the accounts of Salah UK Commercial, which is effectively his company that deals with his intellectual property and so on, that produced its accounts. Looking here, it has got £20,182,000 in the bank.