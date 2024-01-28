Football money league 2024: Where Liverpool, Everton Barcelona, Real Madrid and others rank
A look at the latest Deloitte money league to see where Liverpool and Everton rank.
Liverpool and Everton continue to benefit from the vast wealth of the Premier League, but where do they rank in the latest European football money league? The Reds have always been among the richest clubs in the world due to their worldwide brand, while Everton's ability to remain in the top flight has helped their finances to no-end, despite recent troubles off the pitch.
A new ownership group, with a takeover pending, could change Everton's financial situation, but there is always likely to be a gap between the two Merseyside clubs. In any case, Deloitte have released the latest football money league figures, and here we round up the top 30 clubs in that money league. Take a look below to see where Everton and Liverpool rank