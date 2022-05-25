Liverpool last faced Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final when the Spanish side triumphed 3-1 on an incident packed night in Kyiv.
Star forward Mohamed Salah went off injured with a dislocated shoulder after 30 minutes following a cynical challenge from centre-back Sergio Ramos, who had locked hold of the Egyptian’s arm as they fell to the turf.
And Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius had a game to forget as his errors led to two of Madrid’s goals, which ultimately proved the difference on the night.
Liverpool would go on to win the Champions League the following year, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, but there is still unfinished business with Los Blancos.
Watch the video above as football experts Jason Jones and Will Rooney discuss the biggest talking points ahead this year’s Champions League final showdown in Paris.