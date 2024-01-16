Football's 25 most expensive players including two from Liverpool and more from Man Utd and Arsenal
Liverpool's squad is star-studded but their most valuable assets might not be who you would expect.
Liverpool's recruitment under Jurgen Klopp has been nothing short of outstanding and Anfield is graced by world-class talent on a regular basis. Money has been spent on Merseyside but almost always successfully, and profit when selling has been common. But exactly how valuable are their key assets? Well, the CIES Football Observatory has analysed world football to work out the stars with the highest market value.
Taking into account more than on-pitch quality - age, and contract length, for example - they have listed the value of football's most expensive talents and there are two Liverpool stars in the top 25. Take a look and find your favourites below.