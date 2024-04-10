Kolo Toure. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Kolo Toure has revealed he’s revelling in watching a Premier League title race contested by his three former clubs.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all in the race to be crowned champions with seven games remaining this season. The Reds level on points with Arsenal on 71 points but have a worse goal difference of nine while City are one point adrift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toure won the Premier League title with Arsenal in the 2003-04 season as part of their ‘Invincibles’ side while he helped City secure the crown in 2011-12. Two years later, he was part of a Liverpool team that finished runners-up in the top flight.

The battle for the silverware is set to go down to the wire. Many believe that City are favourites as they aim to win the league for a fourth successive year. Arsenal are in the driving seat in a bid to aim their 20-year drought while Liverpool are hoping they can give Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off before he departs as manager in May.

Toure was on punditry duty for LFCTV ahead of last week’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United at Anfield. The former centre-back confessed he wants the team playing the best football to win the title race - and believes all three do just that.

Toure said: “I was really fortunate to play with three of the team who are fighting for the league right now. We were really close to winning the Premier League with Liverpool at one point. Unfortunately, that didn't happen but I'm very happy to be there and let's enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always have had a great relationship with every club I've been to. For me, just enjoy the moment. I always want the best team to win and the best team is the one playing the best football. Liverpool play fantastic football, Manchester City play fantastic football and Arsenal play fantastic football. Let's see who is going to win, definitely.

“In the Premier League at the minute, every game is very tough. There is no easy game. I still believe that whoever wants to win the league have to focus on themselves and take it game by game. Like Jurgen said - every game is a final. It doesn't matter how you play.