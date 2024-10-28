Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 20-year-old featured off the bench in Liverpool under-21s’ loss to Everton.

Liverpool youngster Isaac Mabaya has made a return from his latest lengthy injury.

The right-back featured prominently in the Reds' pre-season plans in the summer of 2022 when aged only 17. He was highly impressive in games against the likes of Manchester United an Red Bull Salzburg.

Mabaya earned the praise of Jurgen Klopp as he said after a 1-0 defeat by Salzburg: “The young kids, the self-confidence they have at that young age, I think that’s a really good sign for the team as well. How the team let these boys grow next to them. Seventeen years old, Isaac [Mabaya], a little mic check! I couldn’t deal with that. So, really cool, cool moments the whole night.”

However, while the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak have all subsequently thrust themselves into the first-team spotlight, Mabaya has been plagued with injuries.

After spending pre-season with Klopp's squad, he managed just 10 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign. And last term, Mabaya again suffered issues and managed to get only five games under his belt.

It's been a frustrating period for the England under-19 international. But he will be hoping that his problems can finally be put behind him. Mabaya made his first outing since April in Liverpool under-21s' mini-derby against Everton last Saturday.

The young Reds suffered a 2-0 loss at the AXA Training Centre, with Omari Benjamin bagging a double for the visitors. Mabaya, 20, was introduced in the 65th minute and almost engineered an equaliser when his cross picked out Trey Nyoni, whose effort was saved.

Liverpool under-21s are back in action when they face Hertha Berlin in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday night - and it is another opportunity for Mabaya to build more match fitness.