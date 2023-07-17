Former Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci has returned to England and the Premier League after joining Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The Blades have the option to buy the 22-year-old at the end of his loan. He joined Liverpool’s academy set-up in 2017 but was released by the Reds at the end of the 2020-21 season.

He made just two senior appearances under Jurgen Klopp, both in the FA Cup in the 2019-20 campaign. He played against Everton in the third round win at Anfield in January 2020 and the 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury Town in the next stage of the competition.

Larouci featured heavily during Liverpool’s pre-season games ahead of the 2019-20 campaign but never established himself in the club’s senior squad.

He joined Troyes in France following his release but is excited to link back up with former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster at Bramall Lane.

He said: “To play for Sheffield United and play in the Premier League, I think this is a good project for me. I am happy. We (Paul Heckingbottom) talked about the team, the project here and the formation and I think that will suit my game.

“I know a few players here like Rhian and Iliman [Ndiaye] so that will be good to see them again and to work with them. I can’t wait to play. Hopefully I can play a part in some of the friendly games, and I will have time to show what I can do on the pitch. It is a chance for me to adapt with the team and everything else.”

Blades boss Heckingbottom added: “We’re pleased and for a number of reasons. It is a position that we knew we needed and to be able to get someone like Yasser in who we think has the qualities and the attributes to add to how we want to play was important.

“He’s a very front-footed player, he’s quick and loves to break forward from defensive positions which is how we want to play. He’s played wing-back at his last club, but he’s also been comfortable in a back four as well. We’re really pleased to get this one done.”