Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool put paid to Manchester City's incredible streak at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side were denied a 24th successive victory when the modern-day Premier League rivals shared a 1-1 draw last weekend. As a result, City missed out on a chance to make history and equalling a record that has stood for 131 years, with Sunderland winning 24 straight home matches between December 1890 and April 1892.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kopites aplenty were delighted that Liverpool earned a point at the Etihad. The performance displayed that Jurgen Klopp's side - still in development after a significant summer overhaul - have the resolve and fight that will be required if a title challenge is to be mounted.

Just three days after the City draw, another Liverpool player now has a chance to upset Guardiola's men and curtail another lengthy run - only this time on the European stage. The Cityzens host RB Leipzig as they aim to stretch their Champions League unbeaten streak to 29 matches and Fabio Carvalho will be desperate to play his part.

The Liverpool loanee is back on English soil with his spell at the German side failing to lift off so far. Carvalho moved to Leipzig in the summer hoping for regular minutes and to propel his chances of thrusting his way into Klopp's plans in the future.

The attacking midfielder the Reds from Fulham for up to £7 million in the summer of 2022, having fired 10 goals and recorded eight assists to help the Cottagers win the Championship title. Carvalho made a total of 21 appearances in his maiden Anfield campaign, scoring three times. But during the second half of 2022-23, he found opportunities increasingly difficult to come by and racked up just 10 minutes of Premier League action from November onward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When it emerged that Carvalho was making a temporary switch to Leipzig, it was met with widespread approval. The 21-year-old joined an outfit that consistently challenge in the upper echelons of the Bundesliga and are Champions League regulars. He'd also been playing in a side that Liverpool purchased Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai from. Therefore, a successful loan would bode well for breaking his way into Liverpool's team down the line.

However, it's been a stark contrast so far for Carvalho in Saxony. The former Portugal under-21 international has been on the periphery of things and made only 11 outings so far. He could manage just a seven-minute cameo in a 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg last weekend, having been an unused substitute in the previous two matches.