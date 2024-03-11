Liverpool under-18 assistant coach Jay Spearing. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool under-21s' hopes of a Premier League top-four finish suffered a setback as they were held to a goalless stalemate against Reading.

The young Reds were without several players due to their involvement in Jurgen Klopp's side for the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on the same afternoon. Because of first-team injuries, Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Lewis Koumas continued with the first team while 17-year-old centre-back Amara Nallo was also called up in the absence of Ibrahima Konate.

As a result, Jay Spearing - a player-coach in Liverpool's academy - started for the under-21s. The midfielder came through the ranks at Anfield, making 55 appearances between 2008-2013 before representing Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Tranmere in the Football League.

Spearing made his return to Liverpool in the summer of 2022 when taking up a coaching role with the under-18s as well as serving as an overaged player for the under-21s to impart his knowledge on the fledgling talents.

The 35-year-old made his 12th appearance of the season at Reading. And he was given a red card in added-time of the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Spearing handled on the line and was given his marching orders, with the Royals awarded a penalty. But it proved a worthwhile intervention as Reds goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek saved Jahmari Clarke's spot-kick.

As a result, Spearing will be suspended for the young Reds' clash against Man City on Sunday 17 March. On the game, under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas told the club website: "It was a close game. It was really competitive and we had to battle until the end.

"I'm really pleased with the lads in how we stuck together throughout the match, and especially late on after going down to 10 men.