Billy Koumetio of Liverpool during the Premier League International Cup Quarter Final at AXA Training Centre on March 31, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool duo have been omitted from the pre-season tour of the USA.

Liverpool under-21s’ preparations for the new season continued with a 2-0 victory over Chorley Town.

The young Reds secured a triumph against the National League North side courtesy of goals from Calum Scanlon and Ranel Young.

Barry Lewtas’ side are without several players as they’re part of the first team’s pre-season tour of the USA. Youngsters such as Lewis Koumas, James McConnell and Luke Chambers are Stateside.

Scanlon was perhaps an unlucky omission, having made two Europa League appearances last campaign and signed a new deal in April. But there were two players involved against Chorley who were unsurprisingly left out of Arne Slot’s travelling party - and departures this summer are likely to be in the offing. Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio both lined up for the under-21s despite being above the age grade.

Williams is 23 and has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract. He was tipped for a big future when he came to the Reds’ rescue during a defensive crisis in the 2020-21 season. With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all injured, Williams and Nat Phillips’ performance in Jurgen Klopp’s defence helped Liverpool clinch an unlikely third-place finish in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.

But Williams has had disappointing loan spells at Swansea City and Aberdeen while he suffered an injury less than two weeks after joining Port Vale in January and returned to Merseyside. The former England youth international reportedly has suitors in League One and Turkey.

Koumetio, meanwhile, joined the Reds from French side Orleans in 2018. He became the club’s youngest-ever player to feature in the Champions League aged 18 years and 25 days in a 1-1 draw with FC Midtjylland in December 2020. Yet chances for the centre-back have subsequently eluded and he finds himself firmly out of the fray. Koumetio has also had difficult loans at Austria Wien, Dunkerque and Blackburn Rovers last term. Dundee United have reportedly been in talks with the defender, who turns 22 in November.

Lewtas, speaking to Liverpool’s website, said: “It’s typical 21s. It’s a complete mix. I highly doubt that’ll be the team we put out first day of the season. We’ve always been successful with the way we’ve done it in terms of the lads on loan and the lads coming up. Obviously, we give the lads an opportunity at a particular time. It was a real mix but it’s good.