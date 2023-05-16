Form of young star could save Liverpool £60m+ this summer

The end-of-term form of Curtis Jones may save Liverpool millions of pounds in the transfer market this summer. Having been a bit-part player across the last few seasons, as well as the majority of this campaign, he’s completely transformed his future - and potentially Liverpool’s.

With the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all likely to depart on a free this summer and Arthur Melo set to return to his parent club, the academy graduate has managed to enjoy a run in the side over the last month and a half.

Starting in each of the last nine matches, Jones is enjoying his best run of his career so far and scored twice in the 3-0 win over Leicester City on Monday night as the Reds kept alive their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.

Simply put, the midfielder is thriving in Jurgen Klopp’s new system - and it looks set to continue until at least the end of the season, and most likely beyond.

However, Liverpooll have been linked with moves for at least two or three central midfielder this summer, including the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount - both of which have been reported to be around £60-70m.

At the very least, Liverpool will have to fill the gaps left by the departing quartet of Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Arthur Melo, but the calibre of names mentioned suggest they are looking for players to come in and make an instant impact.

Whilst a midfield signing or two seems inevitable, Jones’ growth as an attacking midfielder is only a positive for Klopp.

His understanding of this side, his position and chemistry with his teammates means he may be very difficult to displace, and his current run at the end of this season should see him start at the beginning of the next - not withstanding injuries or a superstar signings.

No-one has made more tackles in the opposition’s final third (1.18 per 90) this season for Liverpool than Jones. His goals and assists are a bonus, especially from a Klopp-midfield.