The former Chelsea manager could reunite with his former player in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to sign Liverpool target Mason Mount and take advantage of the club’s financial issues this summer.

Mount has been an integral player for Chelsea since coming into the first-team squad under Frank Lampard in 2019 but he is currently locked in negotiations over a new deal with the club and player struggling to agree new terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His current deal is set to expire in 2024 but if he can’t agree a new extension with the London club, then it’s likely they will allow him to leave this summer, in order to receive a sizeable transfer fee rather than risk losing him for nothing when his current contract ends.

Plus, given that the ex-Chelsea boss in Thomas Tuchel has just taken the reigns at the German club, his relationship with the player could see Bayern have the edge over Liverpool in the race for Mount.

According to the Times, Bayern Munich are considering taking advantage of Liverpool linked Mason Mount’s contract stalemate at Chelsea and the club’s financial problems by making a move for the England international this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool have expressed a strong interest in signing Mount as part of Jürgen Klopp’s reboot at Anfield but they are among a group of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe watching the situation closely.

The 24-year-old had won Chelsea’s Player of the Year award for the last two seasons and enjoyed a fruitful spell under Tuchel, playing an integral role in their Champions League triumph in 2021.

But this season has seen Chelsea struggle under Graham Potter, with Mount also unable to replicate his starring form from years gone despite his three goals and six assists to his name in all competitions so far this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement