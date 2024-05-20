Tottenham forward Richarlison with Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Tottenham Hotspur striker paid tribute to Jurgen Klopp after his final game as Liverpool manager.

Former Everton striker Richarlison has sent Jurgen Klopp a classy message following his final game as Liverpool manager.

Klopp guided the Reds to one final victory in his 491st game in the Anfield driving seat with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The German was given a hero’s send-off by Kopites as they showed their appreciation for what the 57-year-old achieved during his nine years in charge.

Klopp returned Liverpool to the pinnacle of European football and won seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League. But after announcing his exit at the start of the year, the former Borussia Dortmund supremo has now brought the curtain down on his time on Merseyside. He will go down as one of the greatest to manage in the Premier League.

Richarlison spent four years at Liverpool’s fierce foes Everton, while he now currently represents Tottenham Hotspur. And the Brazil international put rivalries aside when paying tribute to Klopp who is ‘one of the best managers’ he’s ever seen.