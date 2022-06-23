Former Liverpool striker charged by police following fan pitch invasion

Sheffield Unied pair Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have been charged after incidents that took place after their side’s championship play-off semi-final loss to Nottingham Forest amid a fan pitch invasion.

Former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has been charged following incidents that took place after Sheffield United’s Champions play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest last month.

The charges, which have not been specified, are in relation to alledged incident on the City Ground pitch after United lost to Forest on penalties.

Forest fans invaded the pitch following their team’s victory, with Blades skipper Billy Sharp assaulted as he stood on the pitchside.

Then days after the match, as per our sister title the Sheffield Star, a video circulated on social media appeared to show some United players becoming involved in an altercation with a Nottingham Forest supporter who had ran on from the stands.

A mass fan pitch invasion took place after Sheffield United’s Championship play-off loss to Nottingham Forest last month. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Brewster, who made four Liverpool appearances before he was sold to United for £23.5 million in September 2020, and team-mate Oli McBurnie have been charged by Nottinghamshire Police.

The club have said both ‘strenuously deny’ charges and are ‘disappointed’.

What’s been said

A Sheffield United statement on the club’s website read: “Sheffield United Football Club is disappointed to learn that Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have been charged following the incidents that took place at the EFL Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest last month,”

“Both players voluntarily engaged in interviews with Nottinghamshire Police in the aftermath of the fixture which saw their team-mate, Billy Sharp, the victim of assault in the chaos which followed the final whistle.