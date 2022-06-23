Former Liverpool striker charged by police following fan pitch invasion

Former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has been charged following incidents that took place after Sheffield United’s Champions play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest last month.
The charges, which have not been specified, are in relation to alledged incident on the City Ground pitch after United lost to Forest on penalties.
Forest fans invaded the pitch following their team’s victory, with Blades skipper Billy Sharp assaulted as he stood on the pitchside.
Then days after the match, as per our sister title the Sheffield Star, a video circulated on social media appeared to show some United players becoming involved in an altercation with a Nottingham Forest supporter who had ran on from the stands.
Brewster, who made four Liverpool appearances before he was sold to United for £23.5 million in September 2020, and team-mate Oli McBurnie have been charged by Nottinghamshire Police.
The club have said both ‘strenuously deny’ charges and are ‘disappointed’.
What’s been said
A Sheffield United statement on the club’s website read: “Sheffield United Football Club is disappointed to learn that Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have been charged following the incidents that took place at the EFL Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest last month,”
“Both players voluntarily engaged in interviews with Nottinghamshire Police in the aftermath of the fixture which saw their team-mate, Billy Sharp, the victim of assault in the chaos which followed the final whistle.
“Brewster and McBurnie strenuously deny the charges brought against them and football manager Paul Heckingbottom, who wrote letters to the League Managers’ Association, the Professional Footballers’ Association, the EFL and FA following a number of pitch invasions last month, including one involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, is continuing discussions with key stakeholders in a bid to better protect players and staff in their place of work.”