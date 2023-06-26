Former Liverpool and Tottenham forward lands latest role after Leeds United exit

Former Liverpool, Aston Villa and Celtic striker Robbie Keane has become a head coach.

The 42-year-old has been appointed head coach of Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv for the 2023-24 season.

Keane joined the Reds from Tottenham Hotspur for £19 million in the summer of 2008. But the ex-Republic of Ireland international would spend just six months at his boyhood club. Keane scored a total of seven goals in 28 games before he returned to Tottenham in January 2009.

He also represented the likes of Inter Milan, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Celtic during his career.

Keane ended his playing days at Indian side Atlético de Kolkata in 2018 - ending the stint as player-manager.

But after serving on the Republic of Ireland's coaching staff - and joining Sam Allardyce's backroom after he served as interim Leeds manager in the final four games of last season, Keane will now take the hot seat at Tel Aviv.

