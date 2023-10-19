Former Liverpool, Man City and Wolves man sacked from managerial role
Liverpool paid a fee of up to £2.3 million for the ex-Republic of Ireland international.
Mark Kennedy, a former Liverpool player, has been sacked from his managerial role in the Football League.
Kennedy departs Lincoln City after spending 18 months in the hot seat. The Imps had won just one of their previous six matches, leaving them 16th in the League One table.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 47-year-old spent three years at Anfield. He arrived from Millwall in 1995, with Liverpool paying a fee of up to £2.3 million for his services. But Kennedy struggled to make an impact at the Reds and totalled only 21 appearances in all competitions before being sold to Wimbledon three years later via a loan spell at QPR.
Kennedy, who operated as a left-back or left wing-back, went on to represent Manchester City, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Cardiff City and Ipswich Town in his playing career. He was also capped 34 times for the Republic of Ireland.
Lincoln finished 11th in League One last season but a run of disappointing results this term has resulted in Kennedy’s exit. Chief executive Liam Scully said: “Everyone at the club thanks Mark and Danny for their contribution to the Imps over their time with us, and we wish them well in their future coaching careers. They leave with our thanks and best wishes.”