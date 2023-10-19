Former Liverpool, Man City and Wolves man sacked from managerial role

Liverpool paid a fee of up to £2.3 million for the ex-Republic of Ireland international.

Mark Kennedy, a former Liverpool player, has been sacked from his managerial role in the Football League.

Kennedy departs Lincoln City after spending 18 months in the hot seat. The Imps had won just one of their previous six matches, leaving them 16th in the League One table.

The 47-year-old spent three years at Anfield. He arrived from Millwall in 1995, with Liverpool paying a fee of up to £2.3 million for his services. But Kennedy struggled to make an impact at the Reds and totalled only 21 appearances in all competitions before being sold to Wimbledon three years later via a loan spell at QPR.

Kennedy, who operated as a left-back or left wing-back, went on to represent Manchester City, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Cardiff City and Ipswich Town in his playing career. He was also capped 34 times for the Republic of Ireland.