Former Liverpool pair to join Sam Allardyce’s Leeds United backroom staff

Sam Allardyce is set to become Leeds United manager and will be joined by Robbie Keane.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:40 BST

Sam Allardyce is poised to become Leeds United manager for the remainder of the season.

The Whites have turned to the ex-England, Newcastle United and Everton chief in a bid to avoid Premier League relegation.

Leeds sit 17th in the table and just one point above the drop zone after being thrashed 4-1 by Bournemouth last weekend. The Yorkshire side only replaced Jesse Marsch with Javi Gracia in February - but are ready to make their latest change.

And it is reported by The Times that former Liverpool striker Robbie Keane will join Allardyce’s coaching staff at Elland Road. Keane spent half a season at Anfield after joining from Tottenham in July 2008 for £19 million. The boyhood Reds fans struggled on Merseyside and scored only seven goals in 28 appearances before returning to Spurs the following February.

Keane is currently part of the Republic of Ireland coaching staff under Stephen Kenny. But now he’ll head back to Leeds, having represented them during his playing days, in the bid for top-flight survival.

Also reportedly joining Allardyce at Leeds is Karl Robinson. He served as a youth coach at Liverpool before forging a managerial career in the Football League. Robinson has been in charge of MK Dons, Charlton and most recently Oxford United.

