Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino tipped for shock Premier League return

The former Liverpool star could be set to return to England after a disappointing spell in Saudi Arabia.

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could be set for a sensational return to England's top-flight.

The Brazilian departed Liverpool after eight years at the club in the summer for the growing Saudi Arabia Pro League after running down his contract, but his time at Al-Ahli has been underwhelming on the whole, netting just three goals in 16 games.

Those three goals came on his debut against Al-Hazem and despite his side sitting in third place behind Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, the latest reports suggest that the Saudi club are unhappy with the 32-year-old and he could be set for a return to Europe. Prior to leaving Liverpool, he had garnered a lot of interest from European clubs but one side who could enter the conversation is Sheffield United.

According to talkSPORT, Sheffield United have previously held interest in Firmino, with their interest dating back to before Chris Wilder took over as the manager once again and given the relegation battle that they have on their hands, bringing in a goal scorer would certainly be one of their January list.