‘I still think’ - Former Liverpool striker tips future exit for Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey has claimed that a move to Saudi Arabia is still a possibility in the future.

Salah, 31, was subject to interest from Al-Ittihad in the summer as they attempted to prise the Liverpool superstar away from Merseyside with one of the biggest contracts in world football.

However, the club instantly rejected the £150m bid and considered the matter closed but it is likely they will return with another offer in future transfer windows.

Heskey, when speaking to luckyblock.com, admitted that a move to the Saudi Pro League could be on the horizon for Salah, who was the subject of a massive bid from the Middle East in the summer.

When asked if he could see Salah leaving the Reds in the next couple of transfer windows, Heskey said: “Yeah, definitely. If I’m honest, I thought that he would move in the summer, and I still think there’s a possibility he will in the future.

“It’s not necessarily the money for him; it’s probably a family thing as well. I know his family is probably settled in Liverpool, but being from a Muslim family and having the chance to be an icon in a Muslim country may have an impact. He’d probably be given an ambassadorial role there too, not just for the league, but for Saudi Arabian football in general.”

However, he also claimed that the forward is aging like a fine wine and that he is showing no signs of slowing down after netting 12 goal contributions in 11 games so far this season.

“When you’re seeing the goals he’s scoring, alongside his assists and work rate as well, it’s just incredible. He looks like he’s getting better and better with age – he’s like a fine wine!