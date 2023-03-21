Dani Ceballos is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer and is a former Liverpool transfer target.

Dani Ceballos has admitted that he wants to sign for a club who feel he’s worthy of a deal as his Real Madrid contract ticks down.

The midfielder is into the final three months of his Santiago Bernabeu contract - with his future uncertain.

Ceballos has made 31 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season - recording one goal and six assists. But only 11 of those outings have been starts, with Luke Modric, Toni Kroos, Aurélien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga ahead in the pecking order.

The 26-year-old wants to stay at Madrid but signing for a club where he feels wanted is paramount in terms of his future.

Ceballos told AS: “I want to play soccer and be judged by my level on the pitch. I don't want a renewal if I don't deserve it or go to another club if I don't deserve it. I want to enjoy.

“Three months? I want to play them and when I'm done meet with my agent, with my family and value the best, but I don't want the best contract. I want the people, the board and the club to decide if I am valid or not for them.

“Now the most important thing is to focus on day to day, taking advantage of whatever minutes it is and showing people that I want to continue playing for Real Madrid.”

Ceballos spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal between 2019-2021 where he made a total of 77 appearances.

However, the former Real Betis midfielder previously admitted that he had the opportunity to join Liverpool rather than move to the Emirates Stadium - but didn't feel it was the right move at that stage of his career.

Speaking in February 2020, he said: “That a club like Liverpool loves you is a pride, but my decision was to go to Arsenal because Emery grabbed my hand and told me to go together.

“Klopp is a great coach but you have to see the game philosophy of each team.

“Right now players of my philosophy of play wouldn’t fit in a team like Liverpool in the best possible way. But that you are related to the greats is because you are doing things right.”

When Liverpool defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield in August 2019, Cebellos was blown away by the fans and the relentless nature of Klopp’s side. He told the Guardian: “I’ve never seen anything like what I saw at Anfield. I haven’t seen a team that plays better, that presses like them, the way the fans carry them along.