Former Liverpool target who 'wants to leave' available for £21m after Olympic success

Liverpool FC transfer news: The French midfielder enjoyed a strong summer in Paris.

Former Liverpool target Manu Kone wants to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer and is available at a cut-price.

Fans will remember last summer’s transfer pursuit of the French midfielder as one their main targets early in the window. A move ultimately failed to materialise as Jurgen Klopp and co moved onto bigger and better names but Kone always remained a potential ‘what if?’ scenario.

In fact, a move could have been on the cards if it wasn’t for a nasty knee injury he suffered during the summer while at the U21 European Championships. The knee injury squashed all interest and it kept him out of the opening month of the new campaign which ended disappointingly as they finished 14th in the Bundesliga.

While last summer saw reports of a £27m move, he has now expressed his desire to leave and the club have revealed he could be available for a fixed fee of just £21m (subject to add-ons). Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany revealed the transfer update on X.

‘In his very open and positive talks with @borussia Manu #Koné has made clear that it’s important for him to play international this season. 23 y/o central midfielder wants to join a very ambitioned club that, in the best case, plays in the Champions League this season. Gladbach and Koné, top relation. M‘gladbach only waiting for suitable offers. #BMG expecting €25m with bonus payments. Contract valid until 2026.’

With the Reds missing out on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, fans are wondering whether there will be another move in the coming weeks. The club have always been careful with their transfer approach and have never panicked in the market. Kone was a key part of Thierry Henry’s Olympic side which fell at the last hurdle against Spain, as they earned a silver medal in Paris. He played all four games as well as 105 minutes in the final.

Kone would certainly have been more suited to Klopp’s style of football given his strong ability to carry the ball and drive through midfield with energy - his progressive carries were ranked in the 84th percentile last season and he could have emulated something similar that we once saw with Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and others from the Klopp-era.