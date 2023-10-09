Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, left, with Curtis Kones. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch may ‘deserve an extra chance’ to represent Holland under-21s.

Gravenberch has been omitted from international duty for the current international break. That is a consequence of pulling out of the Netherlands squad last month after joining the Reds from Bayern Munich on summer transfer deadline day. Gravenberch wanted to use the opportunity to settle down at Anfield and get acclimatised to his new surroundings, although Holland senior manager Ronaldo Koeman slammed the decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under-21s boss Michael Reiziger was also not happy with Gravenberch at the time. But speaking ahead of their games against Georgia and Gibraltar, Reiziger hinted that Gravenberch will be recalled down the line but it was ‘not an option’ during the current break.

Reiziger told NU.nl: “It would be strange if it were now over with him at the Dutch Juniors. He is a boy with a lot of potential and he is still young. I think that a person always deserves an extra chance. Not everyone makes the best decisions or one where you the consequences of this.