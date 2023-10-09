Former Man City man makes direct contact with Liverpool star who has ‘a lot of potential’
Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been left out of Holland’s squad for the international break.
Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch may ‘deserve an extra chance’ to represent Holland under-21s.
Gravenberch has been omitted from international duty for the current international break. That is a consequence of pulling out of the Netherlands squad last month after joining the Reds from Bayern Munich on summer transfer deadline day. Gravenberch wanted to use the opportunity to settle down at Anfield and get acclimatised to his new surroundings, although Holland senior manager Ronaldo Koeman slammed the decision.
Under-21s boss Michael Reiziger was also not happy with Gravenberch at the time. But speaking ahead of their games against Georgia and Gibraltar, Reiziger hinted that Gravenberch will be recalled down the line but it was ‘not an option’ during the current break.
Reiziger told NU.nl: “It would be strange if it were now over with him at the Dutch Juniors. He is a boy with a lot of potential and he is still young. I think that a person always deserves an extra chance. Not everyone makes the best decisions or one where you the consequences of this.
“Nigel (de Jong, director of football affairs at the KNVB) has had contact with him, but I have not. It was not an option to call him up now. The signal has now been sent to him, but you are still busy with a group. It is something you have to want to belong to. I don't know if this is a one-off. But we are not going to write off young players anyway.”