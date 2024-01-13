Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Louis Sahar reckons Liverpool can take a clean sweep of trophies this season.

The Reds are exceeding all expectations so far this campaign after a significant squad overhaul. Having finished just fifth in the Premier League in 2022-23, Jurgen Klopp's side sit three points clear at the summit of the table this time around. Meanwhile, they are 90 minutes from reaching the Carabao Cup final after beating Fulham 2-1 in the semi-final first leg, as well as knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup to reach the fourth round and are into the last 16 of the Europa League.

The main aim for Liverpool this term has been to qualify for the Champions League once again. But former Manchester United and Everton striker Saha reckons Klopp's troops could have a highly successful year and add four pieces of silverware to the Anfield trophy cabinet. Speaking to Paddy Power, he said: “It’s possible for Liverpool to win the quadruple this season. They have a very good squad and have players like Luis Díaz coming back and scoring goals.

"They have a lot of energy and experience. Mo Salah will be a big miss, but there are players with an understanding of how to cope and adapt. They have five or six goalscorers on the pitch who are able to adapt and understand the game, which is a big advantage for competing in many competitions.