Former Premier League striker believes Arsenal star is ‘better’ than Mohamed Salah

The pundit believes Salah has declined on the pitch compared to his Premier League counterparts.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has claimed that Bukayo Saka is currently ‘better’ than Mohamed Salah after starring for England over the weekend.

The Arsenal winger scored and assisted against Ukraine in England’s Euro 2024 qualifer at Wembley as Gareth Southgate’s side earned a two-nil victory.

Saka has also been in stunning form for his club this season, playing an integral role in their title-charge as they currently sit eight points ahead of Manchester City in second place.

But the former Blackburn Rovers forward believes the 21-year-old’s form this year sets him apart as the best right-sided attacker in the league.

Writing for the Mail Plus, he said: “Saka is winning the battle on the right. Salah has not been the same footballing force for Liverpool this season. Mahrez is incredibly talented for Man City but I would rank Saka ahead of him.”

Liverpool have struggled as a collective this season and fans and pundits have hit out over poor performances from inidividuals over the course of the season.

However, at times the criticism has been far from justified, especially in Salah’s case.

Klopp spoke at the time at the critics when Liverpool were struggling in 10th and defended the forward in February: “Now he’s not scoring but I think there are people out there who think, ‘Why did they give Klopp a new contract?’ That’s how it is in our world, it’s completely fine. If we don’t deliver in moments there is criticism, it’s no problem.

This season has seen him break records in a Liverpool shirt, including becoming their highest-ever Premier League goalscorer, overtaking Robbie Fowler, as well as becoming their highest-ever Champions League scorer as well.

On top of that, he’s managed 22 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions - including eight goals in eight Champions League apperances. He’s also managed big goals against Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Ajax, Napoli and Real Madrid.

It makes the critics’ claims about Salah having a slow season sound ridiculous, but it also shows that the Egyptian is held to the highest standards after a glittering career on Merseyside.

