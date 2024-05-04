Jurgen Klopp prepares to take charge of his penultimate game at Anfield when Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Reds boss’ time as manager is coming to a close after dropping the shock news earlier this year that he will depart his post. There were hopes Klopp could bow out with a quadruple - but instead only the Carabao Cup has been yielded.

Liverpool exited the FA Cup and Europa League while they have dropped out of the Premier League title race. The Reds have failed to win four of their previous five league games, most recently being held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham United.

Still Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League and the pressure is off heading into the visit of Tottenham. Supporters will be desperate that Klopp departs on a high - as will the German.

Klopp does have decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up, with captain Virgil van Dijk a doubt after missing training earlier this week. The Liverpool chief also has to weigh up whether to restore Mo Salah to the XI after their touchline spat at West Ham after the winger was benched.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Spurs.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian has not kept a clean sheet in the league since returning from injury and will be desperate for one.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Been thrown into the deep end since returning from injury but the week-long break should help the vice-captain.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Been nowhere near his best since coming back from injury after the international break but he could be revitalised.