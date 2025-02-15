Liverpool team predicted to face Wolves in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool look to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

It’s been rare that the Reds have not failed to prove victorious in their previous two games this season. But that’s a position they find themselves in after a shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth in the FA Cup before being held to a 2-2 draw against Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

While James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser was gut-wrenching, it still moved Arne Slot’s side seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. The title is very much Liverpool’s to lose.

The Reds face a Wolves side scrapping for their lives as they sit just one point above the relegation zone. Slot will warn his troops not to underestimate the visitors but will be wary that Liverpool have tough away trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City next week.

Slot will be without Curtis Jones, who has to serve a one-game suspension after being sent off after the Everton game, while Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) are injured. In addition, Cody Gakpo has a knock and is doubtful.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil international was given little chance with either goal against Everton and will want a clean sheet.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Made his injury return off the bench against Everton and this seems an ideal game for Alexander-Arnold to get around 60 minutes under his belt.

CB - Jarell Quansah

Ibrahima Konate was given a real physical test in the Merseyside derby and with some big games coming up, Liverpool may not want to risk another injury. With Gomez injured, Quanah could be handed a rare league start.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool skipper will look to quell the threat of Wolves talisman Matheus Cunha.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

The position has been frequently rotated this season. Andy Robertson is still first choice and could be saved for two tough away games next week so Tsimikas may feature.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Had arguably his worst game of the season against Everton and was substituted but that was a rare off day. He has been immense all season.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool’s best player against Everton and not just because he netted. Was such a cool head on the ball and that is how he’s operated throughout the season.

CM - Harvey Elliott

Given Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures on the road, Dominik Szoboszlai may be given a breather as he’ll be needed. Elliott would have a big opportunity, having underwhelmed in the Plymouth loss.

RW - Mo Salah

Was quiet for the most part against Everton but came up with the goods in front of goal yet again.

ST - Darwin Nunez

It’s been a stuttering season for the Uruguay international and the striker role is proving somewhat of a problem position for Liverpool. Nunez has a real chance to stake a claim and make himself first choice.

LW - Luis Diaz

Cody Gakpo picked up a knock against Everton and might not be risked even if fit to play so Diaz could return to his favoured position. He has been utilised out wide lately.