Liverpool are closing in on signing Ryan Gravenberch but may allow some others to leave.

The transfer window slams shut later today - yet Liverpool have still to do any substantial business.

The Reds have agreed just one deal so far, with youngster James Norris departing on loan for League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

But Liverpool could well complete several other transfer before tonight’s 11pm cut-off point. Jurgen Klopp admitted at his pre-Aston Villa press conference that he did not want to ‘kill the excitement of the people’ on deadline day when asked about potential business.

With that in mind, here are some deals that could happen - as well as several that definitely won’t.

1 . In - Ryan Gravenberch The midfielder is closing in on a move to Liverpool from Bayern Munich for a reported £34 million. Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

2 . Out - Tyler Morton The Athletic has reported that Gravenberch’s arrival may now see Morton join Championship side Hull City. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Stay - Mo Salah Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed Liverpool’s talisman is going nowhere amid interest from Saudi side Al-Ittihad. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images