Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool are closing in on signing Ryan Gravenberch but may allow some others to leave.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:42 BST

The transfer window slams shut later today - yet Liverpool have still to do any substantial business.

The Reds have agreed just one deal so far, with youngster James Norris departing on loan for League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

But Liverpool could well complete several other transfer before tonight’s 11pm cut-off point. Jurgen Klopp admitted at his pre-Aston Villa press conference that he did not want to ‘kill the excitement of the people’ on deadline day when asked about potential business.

With that in mind, here are some deals that could happen - as well as several that definitely won’t.

The midfielder is closing in on a move to Liverpool from Bayern Munich for a reported £34 million.

1. In - Ryan Gravenberch

The midfielder is closing in on a move to Liverpool from Bayern Munich for a reported £34 million. Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The Athletic has reported that Gravenberch’s arrival may now see Morton join Championship side Hull City.

2. Out - Tyler Morton

The Athletic has reported that Gravenberch’s arrival may now see Morton join Championship side Hull City. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed Liverpool’s talisman is going nowhere amid interest from Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

3. Stay - Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed Liverpool’s talisman is going nowhere amid interest from Saudi side Al-Ittihad. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool’s No.1 is another who has previously attracted interest from Saudi but is firmly remaining at Anfield.

4. Stay - Alisson Becker

Liverpool’s No.1 is another who has previously attracted interest from Saudi but is firmly remaining at Anfield. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

