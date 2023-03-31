Things spotted from Liverpool training ahead of the Premier League fixture against Man City.

Liverpool were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday ahead of the season recommencing.

After the international break, Jurgen Klopp and his squad reconvened to prepare for the trip to Manchester City on Saturday (12.30 BST).

The Reds have just 12 games to secure a Premier League top-four finish but have a tricky period to navigate. After the clash at the Premier League champions, Liverpool then go to Chelsea before welcoming leaders Arsenal to Anfield.

Certainly, Klopp will want all of his troops available for the business end of the campaign.

There is good news for Kopites as Luis Diaz made a return to team training having not been available since October with a knee injury. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be on the bench against City given the length of his absence but it’s good news nonetheless.

Darwin Nunez was forced out of Uruguay duty with a cut ankle but was in training. That means he should be available. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas came off in the 24th minute of Greece’s 0-0 draw against Lithuania with an apparent rib injury but was OK to train.

However, there was no Naby Keita spotted during the session at Kirkby. The midfielder scored in Guinea’s 3-2 African Cup of Nations qualifier aganst Ethiopia on Monday. However, Keita was withdrawn at half-time of the clash.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara is still not fit to make a return to action. The former Bayern Munich midfielder is struggling with a hip issue that has ruled him out of action since February.

