Four Liverpool players nominated for EA Sports FC 24 team of the year with full list revealed - gallery
The Liverpool quartet to be nominated have all been in strong form across 2023.
Liverpool possess a very strong squad that includes some global stars that are among the best players in the Premier League and beyond.
Therefore, it's no surprise that we’ve seen four Liverpool players nominated for the official annual EA Sports 24 Team of the Year, but they have been listed alongside a whopping 85 players on the lengthy list. Fans are able to vote via the website choosing 11 players consisting of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three attackers.
Following the vote, it is said to determine who has been the best collection of footballers from January to December 2023. The winning players will get a special edition card on the game and fans hold all the power when it comes to selecting the team, with voting set to close at the end of the month.