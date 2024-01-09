The Liverpool quartet to be nominated have all been in strong form across 2023.

Liverpool possess a very strong squad that includes some global stars that are among the best players in the Premier League and beyond.

Therefore, it's no surprise that we’ve seen four Liverpool players nominated for the official annual EA Sports 24 Team of the Year, but they have been listed alongside a whopping 85 players on the lengthy list. Fans are able to vote via the website choosing 11 players consisting of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three attackers.

Following the vote, it is said to determine who has been the best collection of footballers from January to December 2023. The winning players will get a special edition card on the game and fans hold all the power when it comes to selecting the team, with voting set to close at the end of the month.

1 . Alisson Becker The Liverpool keeper was in fine form in 2023, earning the club's player of the year award for the 2022/23 season. He was overlooked for the Lev Yashin award and the PFA Team of the Year somehow, but earns his spot here rightfully.

2 . Virgil van Dijk Van Dijk has returned to a very high level after an inconsistent 2022/23 season and he has been extremely consistent across the past six months.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold The right-back has been transformed following a slow start to 2023. A tactical switch has given him licence and a freedom to play and he is currently thriving.

4 . Mohamed Salah The Egyptian's goal contributions were only bettered by three players and he rounded the 2022/23 season off with 46 goal contributions before starting off the 2023/24 season with 27 goal contributions before he headed off to the Africa Cup of Nations.