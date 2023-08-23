Liverpool's preparations for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United are underway.

Despite it only being the third week of the season, there's already a feeling that the St James' Park encounter is a pivotal one. The race for the Premier League top four is expected to be as competitive as it's ever been and the result could well have ramifications on the final table come May.

Newcastle indeed qualified for the Champions League in 2022-23 at the Reds' expense. With that still fresh in mind, Jurgen Klopp's side will want to lay down a marker as they bid to return to Europe's elite club competition.

Liverpool have uploaded photos from Tuesday's training session ahead of the clash. Here's what we spotted at the AXA Training Centre.

Trent and Diaz fears allayed

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off with a knock in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Bournemouth and was spotted with an ice pack around his ankle at the end of the game. Manager Jurgen Klopp was not too concerned when asked about the England international’s condition at his post-match press conference. “I hope so (that he’ll be okay),” said the Liverpool chief.

“He told me he had a kick which was pretty painful. But as far as a twist or fall, it was a kick. That’s why we changed then but I hope he will be fine.”

However, Alexander-Arnold was all smiles in one photo as he shook hands with Joel Matip playing football tennis.

What’s more, Luis Diaz was also part of today’s session in Kirkby. The winger, who has scored in Liverpool’s opening two games, also came off in the 86th minute after receiving treatment. Diaz spent six months of last season on the sidelines with a serious knee problem.

Jones still not back

Curtis Jones was absent from the Bournemouth clash. He suffered an ankle problem last week that forced him out of the game.

It was reported that the midfielder's issue was only a minor one but it appears he may still be troubled by his issue. There is plenty of time between now and the game, though, for Jones to thrust himself back in contention.

Mac Allister absent as wait over

Liverpool had a nervous wait as to whether Alexis Mac Allister would be able to feature against the Toon Army. When training took place, the Argentina international was still awaiting news on the appeal for his red card against Bournemouth.

Justice preveiled, though, with an FA panel overturning the decision after Mac Allister was given his marching orders for a foul on Ryan Christie. Hardly anyone expected a straight sending off. While the 24-year-old might not have been in the session, there might be a reason for it. Regardless, Liverpool have been given a big boost.

Thiago and Bajcetic absent

It was a pleasant surprise that Stefan Bajcetic made a return to the bench against Bournemouth. The 18-year-old was involved in a match-day squad for the first time in five months, having undergone an adductor operation in March.

Klopp had ruled out Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara for the game despite them being close. The latter training last week. Given that today seemed somewhat of a lighter session, the pair may have used the time to build up further strength as they seek match fitness.

No Konate