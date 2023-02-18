Four Newcastle United players ruled out of Liverpool clash - with £20m star doubtful

Newcastle United injury news ahead of Liverpool’s trip to St James’ Park.

Joe Willock has been ruled out of Newcastle United's clash against Liverpool today (17.30 GMT).

The Reds make the trip to St James' Park aiming for successive victories in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side are nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle but a win will see them edge close to the Champions League spots.

Liverpool are looking relatively healthy on the injury front, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino returning off the bench in the 2-0 defeat of Everton in the Merseyside derby. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk was back in full training this week, having been on the bench against Everton. Key duo Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) are set to be missing.

For Newcastle, Willock will not feature. The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in the Magpies' 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last weekend. With Newcastle preparing for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley next weekend, Willock will not be risked.

Manager Eddie Howe said: “I think he will be doubtful tomorrow. I don’t think it’s a big injury at all, it’s very minor, he complained about his hamstring. Definitely there is a chance of playing (at Wembley).”

Miguel Almiron (hand) and Allan Saint-Maximin (knock) are both set to be available after being substituted against Bournemouth.

Callum Willson missed the stalemate against his former side with a minor issue. The striker was due to train yesterday for the first time and could be back. Howe said: “Callum has done well. We said at the time it is a very minor complaint for him, he hasn’t trained yet. We hope he trains today.”

Left-back Matt Targett has returned to training but is unlikely to be pushed to feature.

Key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is suspended, with former Liverpool defender Javier Manquillo sidelined along with Emil Krafth.