The likelihood of Liverpool signing these nine linked transfer targets during the summer window.

Liverpool are expected to enjoy quite the transfer window this summer as Jurgen Klopp prepares to roll up his sleeves and bring in some new players who are going to boost his side’s chances of challenging for Champions League football and potentially even the title next season.

The German’s priority is to restructure his midfield, having identified it as the main area of concern based on the 2022/23 performances. With James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta having all played their last game for the Reds, there is a lot of space to bring in new recruits.

No deals have been completed yet but Liverpool have been linked to plenty of players over recent weeks. Of course, not every rumour can come to fruition, so we have listed nine targets Klopp and co. are most and least likely to sign ahead of the new season.

1 . Likely: Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton Perhaps the most probable signing for Liverpool at this point with reports suggesting agreements have been made.

2 . Likely: Youri Tielemans from Leicester City With the Foxes relegated and Tielemans out of contract next month, the Belgian is headed for the door and Liverpool have been mentioned among those interested in his services including Aston Villa and Newcastle.

3 . Likely: Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich The Reds have held talks with the midfielder’s management and he is open to a move to Anfield.

4 . Likely: Conor Gallagher from Chelsea With several clubs in the running to sign Gallagher, Liverpool are up there as one of the main names along with Newcastle.

Next Page Page 1 of 3