Four players Liverpool are expected to sign this summer, and five they probably won’t — gallery
The likelihood of Liverpool signing these nine linked transfer targets during the summer window.
Liverpool are expected to enjoy quite the transfer window this summer as Jurgen Klopp prepares to roll up his sleeves and bring in some new players who are going to boost his side’s chances of challenging for Champions League football and potentially even the title next season.
The German’s priority is to restructure his midfield, having identified it as the main area of concern based on the 2022/23 performances. With James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta having all played their last game for the Reds, there is a lot of space to bring in new recruits.
No deals have been completed yet but Liverpool have been linked to plenty of players over recent weeks. Of course, not every rumour can come to fruition, so we have listed nine targets Klopp and co. are most and least likely to sign ahead of the new season.