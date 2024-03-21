A general view of Shankly Gates outside of Liverpool's Anfield. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed Richard Hughes as their new sporting director.

The 44-year-old takes up the Anfield role after announcing he'd be leaving his post as Bournemouth technical director at the end of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hughes succeeds Jorg Schmadtke, who left in January after taking over from Julian Ward on a temporary basis last summer. After Hughes' appointment, here's a look at the four most pressing issues that he faces.

New managerial appointment

It's the obvious starting point. Liverpool's backroom team less than two weeks ago was short of a sporting director. Now they have one in situ, as well as Michael Edwards returning to the club in his new role as Fenway Sports Group's CEO of football.

Despite Hughes and Edwards not officially taking up their respective positions until 1 June, they'll undoubtedly already be at work. The immediate task is to find a successor for Jurgen Klopp.

The challenge is a gargantuan one that's being compared to Bill Shankly's exit in 1973. Klopp has revolutionised Liverpool and restored their position as one of Europe's forces. Whoever comes in has the daunting task of ensuring the Reds do not jettison back to mid-table fodder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xabi Alonso is the front-runner given the remarkable job he's carrying out at Bayer Leverkusen and won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005. But Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim are also said to be in the reckoning.

Contract talks

The season ends in just two months and Liverpool have three senior players who are out of contract. In truth, it's difficult to see Thiago Alcantara remaining even if his former Bayern Munich team-mate Alonso is in the hot seat.

The midfielder has been plagued by injuries since joining the Reds in 2020, no more so than this season. Thiago has made one substitute appearance before suffering a recurrence of a hip injury that required surgery last April.

Joel Matip is another on the sidelines because of an ACL issue. The centre-back was in good form before his setback suffered in December and Klopp backed the club to 'show their class' by offering Matip fresh terms. However, football can be a ruthless business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Adrian's deal comes to a close. The No.3 goalkeeper hasn't made an outing since the Community Shield victory over Manchester City in July 2022. In truth, Adrian may want to go and join a club where he may get more minutes. But if he was keen to stay, Hughes will have to mull over whether the 37-year-old remains down the pecking order or possibly go with more of an inexperienced option.

There is also Mateusz Musiałowski to consider. The 20-year-old has always been highly rated in the club's under-21s but struggled to make a breakthrough. However, Musialowski came off the bench for his debut against Sparta Prague last week with Klopp now declaring that the forward is 'ready' for first-team action.

Longer-term deals

Virgil van Dijk's honest admission just three days in the aftermath of Klopp's bombshell announcement caused another talking point. The Liverpool captain confessed he didn't know how Klopp's exit would change his future, with his contract concluding in 2025.

Van Dijk has since cleared up those comments but it doesn't take anything away that his deal is ticking down. The Reds captain has been back to his imperious best this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Dijk isn't the only key player who has little more than a year remaining on his contract. Vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold and talisman Mo Salah are in the same situation. Negotiations will be required to try to tie the trio down.

Potential targets

Hughes displayed his prowess to spot a player while at Bournemouth. Signings included Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson and Dominic Solanke, as well as Arnaut Danjuma, Lloyd Kelly and Milos Kerkez.

Hughes will know all about Liverpool's methods when it comes to recruitment. They aim to maximise every deal and primarily bring in players who are still several years from their peak and who can be honed.

It's unlikely to be a busy transfer window in terms of signings after four midfielders arrived last summer. If Salah was to depart for Saudi Arabia then a replacement would be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad