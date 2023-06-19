N’Golo Kante has been offered a new deal at Chelsea but is poised to leave the club for Saudi Arabia

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has agreed a four-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, according to reports.

The midfielder is out of contract with the Stamford Bridge club later this month but did not feature on the club’s list of released players, with a new deal extended to the player.

However, he appears to be on his way out of the club ahead of August’s Premier League opener with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano reports he has signed a contract with Al Ittihad worth a staggering €100m over the duration of the deal. Romano adds Kalidou Koulibaly is close to accepting a deal from Al Hilal while Hakim Ziyech is likely to join Al Nassr.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, who also own an 80 per cent stake in Premier League side Newcastle United, announced earlier this month they had taken majority ownership of Saudi Arabia’s four leading clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Despite losing handful of players to Saudi Arabia, Chelsea are expected to strengthen ahead of their Premier League opener with Liverpool on August 13.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported last week Chelsea have ‘agreed terms’ with Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson ahead of a proposed transfer to Stamford Bridge The 21-year-old has a release clause just shy of £30m, having first joined the La Liga club in October 2020.

Jackson was born in Gambia but represents Senegal at international level due to family heritage. He spent his first season at Villarreal on loan at Mirandes, playing 17 times for the club, scoring one goal and claiming one assist.