The former Chelsea legend was asked about the midfield debate between himself, Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Manchester United's Paul Scholes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frank Lampard has spoken out once again on the famous 'Gerrard vs Lampard vs Scholes' debate, claiming it is a 'useless debate'.

The former Everton manager was part of a 'Golden Generation' in the early-2000's that included Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Manchester United's Paul Scholes, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three midfielders played in the same position and fans have argued about who is the superior figure for decades now and it remains a complete mystery that all three could feature in the same England side and replicate their club form at international level.

Of course, all three had incredible moments, standout performances and won plenty of trophies and it's a debate that Lampard was asked about on John Obi Mikel's podcast, a former teammate.

Lampard told the Obi One podcast: 'It's a debate that I get when I get in a cab in London.

“I get it all the time. Listen, I am going to sit on the fence here. It's not a debate that's worthy of anything. I played with and against both with England. They were incredible players and we had different attributes and were in different circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have the upmost respect for those players. If someone went to me, 'Frank, here is the debate. I think Stevie [Gerrard] is better than you'. He was amazing, and I'll agree with you.

“It's no big deal, and I am pleased to be in debate of that level with players. I know what my strengths were and what they did, and I think it's a useless debate.”

All three have gone into management, with Gerrard enjoying spells at Rangers and Aston Villa before heading to Saudi Arabia this summer to take charge of Al-Ettifaq. Lampard has had two spells at Chelsea and one at Everton and Scholes has managed at Oldham and Salford.

Gerrard possessed an all-round game and played every role in midfield from defensive to box-to-box as well as a shadow striker at one point, behind Fernando Torres. He played 710 times for Liverpool scoring 186 and assisting 157 times and is widely regarded as one of the best Liverpool players of all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement