Cody Gakpo has signed for Liverpool but is doubtful for the game against Brentford on 2 January.

Cody Gakpo becomes a Liverpool player today.

The January transfer window is now officially open and it means that the forward's move will soon be ratified.

The Reds have already unveiled Gakpo's arrival from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million. Indeed, the Dutch outfit announced on Boxing Day that they'd reached an agreement with Jurgen Klopp's side for the 23-year-old to move to Anfield after interest became public earlier in the day.

Now Liverpool await news on whether Gakpo will be available for the trip to Brentford tomorrow evening.

Klopp admitted before the Reds’ 2-1 victory over Leicester City that it was unlikely that Gakpo could feature in London.

Gakpo must be registered with the Premier League before he can play for Liverpool. Rules state that the deadline for a player to be registered 'shall be 12 noon on the last Working Day before the date of the first League Match in which the Club making the application intends him to play, save that the international transfer certificate and evidence of eligibility to take up employment in the United Kingdom (in both cases if applicable) may be provided thereafter (but must be provided before the Player is eligible to play for a Club in a League Match)'.

The Premier League states that a Working Day 'means any day on which the League Office is open for normal business but excluding, unless the Board determines otherwise, a Saturday, a Sunday or a Bank or Public Holiday'.

Today (New Year's Day) is a Sunday. And that means that Monday 2 January - when Liverpool face Brentford - is a Bank Holiday. So unless Premier League offices are open, Gakpo's registration is unlikely to be signed off.

Liverpool's fierce rivals Everton suffered frustration in the summer when they could not get Neal Maupay registered in time for a clash against Leeds United due to the weekend and Bank Holiday.

Toffees manager Frank Lampard said: “We registered Neal on Friday afternoon 4pm and then the Premier League haven’t been able to register him in the meantime.

