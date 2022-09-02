Everton welcomes Liverpool to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darwin Nunez, centre left, and Roberto Firmino, centre right celebrate Liverpool’s Community Shield triumph. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Frank Lampard has insisted the best way Everton can frustrate Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the Merseyside derby is by nullifying his attacking threat.

Nunez cost the Reds up to £85 million - a potential club-record fee - from Benfica earlier this summer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the striker has been forced to serve a three-match suspension after headbutting Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen during a 1-1 draw on the second day of the season.

However, Nunez is again available for Liverpool and could start tomorrow's clash against Everton at Goodison Park (12.30 BST).

Lampard believes Uruguay international is 'top quality' and his defence will have to make life difficult for Nunez.

And if the 23-year-old doesn't start, Lampard feels the Reds have another excellent centre-forward in Roberto Firmino.

What’s been said

When asked if his players could look to wind Nunez up, Everton boss Lampard replied: "Not to wind him up, I don't know why you're even saying that!

“They're just going to do their job. The best way if you're going to call it winding up - I wouldn't - is to do your job right and make it difficult for them

“He's a top-quality player. That's why he comes at that price tag, the level of player he is is big, we know that.

“They've also played a few games without him and performed very well.

“Firmino is a top, top player in the Premier League, there's no doubt about that, and offers something different.

“We'll have to be prepared for different eventualities because they have such a strong squad and we have to concentrate on ourselves.

“The best way to get any sort of advantage in games is to perform and be on it.”

‘I’m excited’

Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Lampard takes charge of his second Merseyside derby as Everton boss - and his first at Goodison.

He’s relishing the battle ahead.

“I understand what this game means,” said Lampard.

“I was fortunate enough to take part in a lot of London derbies, but when you’re talking about a city like Liverpool and what it means to both clubs.

“The city is so 50/50 and it ramps up the intensity of the game and what it means to the fans.

“It’s my first Merseyside derby at Goodison and I’m excited about that fact.