Liverpool may have been handed a huge boost in their Champions League pursuit after Manchester United and Newcastle United both dropped points.

Liverpool’s fight for a top four finish is still on after their latest win over Brenford in the Premier League. Despite struggling massively with their form this season, the Reds have clawed their way back up the table and could still be in with a chance of securing Champions League football.

Their hopes have also been boosted by Manchester United and Newcastle United’s latest performances. Both sides suffered defeats at the weekend — the Magpies lost to Arsenal at home, while Erik ten Hag’s side were edged out by West Ham on the road.

This has potentially blown the top four tussle wide open, with just three points now currently in it. However, Newcastle (third) and Man United (fourth) both have an important game in-hand over Liverpool, who are currently in fifth but very much knocking on the door.

Data collected by FiveThirtyEight has produced the predicted end-of-season table positions, including Liverpool’s final stance compared to their top four rivals. Everton’s fate has also been predicted as they continue their desperate battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Here is where all 20 Premier League teams have been tipped to finish — are there any surprises in here based on recent results?

1 . 20th — Southampton 28 points

2 . 19th — Everton 33 points (–28 GD)

3 . 18th — Leeds United 33 points (–27 GD)

4 . 17th — Nottingham Forest 34 points (–35 GD)

