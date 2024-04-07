Fresh twist emerges as supercomputer predicts Premier League title race ahead of Liverpool's trip to Man Utd

Liverpool can move back to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Manchester United this afternoon

By Will Jackson
Published 7th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 12:25 BST

Liverpool dropped off the top of the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon as both Arsenal and Manchester City picked up maximum points. Manchester City were forced to dig deep against Crystal Palace in the early kick-off before eventually running out 4-2 victors while Arsenal put Brighton to the sword, recording a comfortably 3-0 win at the Amex.

As such, the pressure is on Liverpool to respond by picking up maximum points against Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon. The Red Devils were victorious last time the two sides met just three weeks ago in the FA Cup and Jurgen Klopp will be determined to take another step towards the Premier League title.

Ahead of the game, we’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from Football Web Pages and here’s how it sees the title race panning out.

The Premier League is approaching a dramatic conclusion.

1. Why the Premier League's proposed 'luxury tax' would be a disaster for football

Predicted points: 17

2. 20th - Sheffield United (R)

Predicted points: 17

Predicted points: 23

3. 19th: Burnley (R)

Predicted points: 23

Predicted points: 32

4. 18th: Luton Town (R)

Predicted points: 32

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
