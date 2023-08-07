Liverpool are expected to hold new negotiations with Southampton this week about signing Romeo Lavia, it has been suggested.

The Reds are in need of recruiting a defensive midfielder after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Jurgen Klopp's side's 2023-24 Premier League curtain-raiser against Chelsea taking place on Sunday, supporters will certainly hope one is through the door before then.

Lavia is Liverpool's top target, with two bids - the latest being around £41 million - rebuffed so far. Southampton have slapped a price tag of £50 million the the 19-year-old despite their relegation to the Championship.

The Reds are expected to make a third approach for Lavia, who was left on the bench for the Saints' 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the campaign.

And Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that Kopites do not need to panic. Speaking to the Born and Red podcast, he said: "From what I'm hearing, Liverpool will be in contact again with Southampton.

“They have been speaking with those close to the deal in the last few days. Everything is under discussion. Of course, it's not an easy deal. In general, Southampton are doing a very good job with negotiations. They did the same with Newcastle with [Tino] Livramento (a £40 million deal has been agreed).